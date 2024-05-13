SAISD announces new CHS basketball head coaches

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Independent School District and Central High School have announced that coaches An’Jolique Woodson and Arsenio Geter will become Central’s head basketball coaches in preparation for the 2024-2025 school year.

Woodson will serve as the new head girls’ basketball coach, earning a promotion from assistant basketball coach in taking on the role.

“The promotion of Coach Woodson from assistant basketball coach to head basketball coach creates continuity for our current Lady Cat basketball players as they begin preparation for the 2024-2025 season,” San Angelo ISD said.

Woodson has previously served as an assistant basketball coach at Midland Senior High School. She also has personal athletic experience in collegiate basketball at Loyola University, and she has earned accolades such as Class of 2024 Hall of Fame member, two-time Conference Tournament Champion and two NAIA National Tournament Appearances.

Geter will become the school’s head boys’ basketball coach, having recently served as the Lady Cats’ head basketball coach. Under his guidance, the Lady Cats earned a 23-12, 9-1 record in the 2023-2024 season.

Coach Geter has previously served as basketball, football, track and golf coach at McCamey, Borger, Brownfield, Brenham, Hondo and Abilene ISD. He also has a Bachelor of Science in Sports and Exercise Science from West Texas A&M University.

“San Angelo ISD and Central HS are excited with the promotion of Coach Woodson and transition of Coach Geter to the boys’ side at Central HS,” SAISD Executive Director of Athletics Coach Rodney Chant said. “Both coaches have a passion for basketball and for the kids of Central HS. We look forward to watching the future of the Bobcats and Lady Cats.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.