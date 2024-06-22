Sainz tops final practice for home Spanish Grand Prix

Spanish Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz of the Scuderia Ferrari team drives during the 3rd free practice session of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Hasan Bratic/dpa

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari topped the timesheets in the final practice session for his home Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Spanish driver clocked the fastest time of 1 minute 13.013 seconds to beat Lando Norris of McLaren by a small margin of 0.030 seconds. Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari was third.

Norris was among the people who had to be evacuated from McLaren’s hospitality suite after a fire broke out around an hour before practice.

A McLaren spokesperson confirmed all team members had been evacuated safely.

Triple world champion and season leader Max Verstappen was fourth, 0.074 seconds behind Sainz. Mercedes, meanwhile, were fifth and sixth with George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton respectively.

Verstappen has won the last two races in Barcelona where he also celebrated his first of now 60 career wins in 2016.

But his Red Bull team is not as dominant as in 2022 and 2023, with Norris, Sainz and Leclerc also getting victories this year.

Verstappen returned to winning ways two weeks ago in wet Canada and wants to back it up in Barcelona. He tops the championship 56 points ahead of Leclerc.

Qualifying for the Spanish GP is later on Saturday ahead of Sunday's race.