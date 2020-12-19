Sainz will be “free” to fight Leclerc on track at Ferrari

Jonathan Noble
·3 min read

Although Leclerc will be entering his third season at the Italian team – while former Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren driver Sainz is about to embark on his first campaign there – Binotto is clear that there will be no number one driver.

“There is nothing written in the contract of Charles being the [team] leader,” said Binotto. “I think that the two will be free to fight on track.

“I think it's important that they are not damaging themselves, that is clear, but I think that they will have equal opportunity, certainly at the start of the season.”

Read Also:

Ferrari reveals SF21 name and launch plan ahead of 2021 F1 test Hamilton: Perez's arrival makes Red Bull stronger

Binotto said that Ferrari’s priority would always be to maximise constructors’ championship points, so any pit wall involvement in team orders would only be on that front.

“Our top priority, as I said in the past and will remain, is to optimise the team's points,” he added. “So it may be that in some races, it will be important that the two are somehow helping team decisions or accepting team decisions in order to optimise what is the team's interest. And by doing the team interest I think we are prevailing and we are helping the drivers' interest as well.

“Later in the season, if there will be a clear advantage of one driver to the other and that one of the two drivers may achieve an objective which is not possible for the other, I think it will be an open discussion between the two.

“Then, let's see how we can eventually help each other but still to the benefit of the team. But optimising the team points is the first priority.”

Sainz had his first day at Maranello on Friday, where he was shown around the factory and had an early run of meetings to get to know the people he will be working with.

Speaking about his experience, the Spaniard said that the initial contact of being at the fabled Maranello facility was something that he would remember for the rest of his life.

“It’s the first time in red, which is obviously, as you can imagine, pretty special,” he said on Friday. “It's a special day for me in general. And it's probably a day I will never forget.

“I'm fully ready, fully motivated here today already, after leaving the UK yesterday. So totally new, and totally refreshed for this new challenge.

“There will be some Christmas and some holidays to disconnect, and to make sure we recharge the batteries as quick as possible. But you can be sure I'm going to be here pretty early in January to keep pushing, to keep helping this team to move forward as quick as possible in the best direction.

“I cannot wait to be honest. Today I had already my first meetings, my first look around the factory, and it's something that I will never forget.”

Latest Stories

  • Marcus Mariota cashed in big on Thursday Night Football-- here's how much he made in incentives

    Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.

  • Blake Griffin throws Thomas Bryant to floor, laughs off resulting challenge to a fight

    A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.

  • Charlie Woods ready to steal show at family event

    The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.

  • Charles Barkley on the James Harden trade package he’d accept immediately from the Nets

    Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

  • Coach Frank Vogel likes what he sees from unbeaten Lakers

    Anthony Davis scored 35 points in 30 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in final preseason tuneup before Tuesday's opener against the Clippers.

  • LaVar Ball, Kevin Durant get in heated exchange on The ETCs podcast

    LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.

  • Joe Burrow’s dad offers revealing update on Bengals QB’s comeback

    Here's another small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing a spiritual cleansing ritual by waving burning sage in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team. After receiving hugs and high-fives at midcourt before tipoff from former teammates Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and others, the Nets point guard got down to business and handed out some punishment to the Boston Celtics. Irving scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals helping the Nets rout the Celtics 113-89 Friday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

  • NBA GMs vote Bradley Beal as the second-best shooting guard in the league

    There's only one shooting guard in the NBA general managers think is better than Bradley Beal.

  • Rams to wear long-awaited new uniform combo vs. Jets

    The Rams will wear yellow pants with their bone jerseys for the first time ever on Sunday.

  • Randy Moss: I’m the best receiver ever, T.O. is second, Jerry Rice third or fourth

    Almost everyone thinks Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. Randy Moss does not. Instead, Moss calls himself the best receiver ever, Terrell Owens second, and Rice comes in after them. Asked on Owens’ podcast who he considers the best, that’s the order Moss put them in. “I’ll put myself first, I’ll [more]

  • Kedon Slovis throws 3 interceptions as Oregon beats No. 13 USC for Pac-12 title

    The Ducks have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton had awesome reaction to his first big snowstorm in Boston

    Boston was one of many areas around the United States that got pummeled by a snow storm in recent days, and while the winter weather is not for everyone, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton certainly enjoyed it.

  • Warriors waive Dwayne Sutton following training camp appearance

    The Warriors on Friday waived rookies Dwayne Sutton and Kaleb Wesson and forward Axel Toupane.

  • Dwight Howard reacts to big game against Pacers, ready to help Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard reacts to his big night and he is ready to help the Sixers win this season.

  • Jeremy Lin reportedly finalizing G League deal to return to Warriors

    Lin will need to work his way on to the Warriors' 15-man roster.

  • When it's Tiger Woods, the son becomes more famous than dad

    Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro about the same time and have played in some 170 tournaments around the world together. ''This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show,'' Harrington said Friday. It helped that a video on social media last year showed Charlie's smooth swing on the range at a junior tournament, along with him winning a few tournaments.

  • What the Jets could possibly get in return for Sam Darnold should they move on from the quarterback

    When the Jets selected Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018 NFL Draft, Gang Green looked to be acquiring their next face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade-plus.

  • From father to son, Tiger Woods looking only for enjoyment

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked, right down to the club twirl. What got the attention of Justin Thomas was competitive chirping. Thomas said it was one of the few weeks he occupied the No. 1 world ranking.

  • Wayne Rooney beams with pride as his son Kai signs papers with Manchester United

    Wayne Rooney’s eldest son, Kai, has followed in his father’s footsteps and signed for Manchester United. Kai, 11, was pictured on his father’s social-media accounts having signed a Premier League academy registration to be part of United's Under-11 team. “Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son,” wrote Rooney. Rooney’s son is now at the club where he is the record goalscorer after finding the net 253 times during his 13 years at Old Trafford. His son was born in 2009 after he had started his Premier League title wins and where he won the Champions League. Earlier this year Rooney posted footage of Kai training and showing glimpses that he could have a future in football. He is the eldest of four sons, with his brothers called Klay, Kit and Cass. His mother, Coleen, was also pictured at the United signing. “Special night... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best”, she wrote on Instagram. Should he follow the path of his father, Kai will not be far away from playing senior football as Rooney was in Everton’s first-team squad at the age of 16 before announcing himself in the Premier League with the winner against Arsenal just before his 17th birthday. Following his spells back at Goodison Park and in America, he is interim manager at Derby County where he has been playing since returning from MLS. The victory against Swansea City this week was Derby’s second win since Rooney was part of the coaching team taking charge of the first team following the departure of Phillip Cocu in November. The other Championship win came against Millwall, with Rooney’s team also drawing four games. Kai is also reported to be a promising tennis player after taking up the sport during his time in America with his parents. Like father like son - the Premier League's next generation? The next few years could see a surge in sons of legends making first-team appearances, on top of those who have already started to play professionally. Here's our selection of emerging talents with Premier League pedigree in their genes. Kai Rooney, 11 (son of Wayne): Signed for Manchester United under 11s. Shaqueel van Persie, 14 (son of Robin): On the books of his dad’s first club, Feyenoord, and scored a great bicycle kick for the U15s against Ajax this year.