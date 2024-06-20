Sainz to announce decision on F1 future 'very soon'

F1 driver Carlos Sainz poses during the Formula 1 Live Barcelona Road Show, at Paseo de Gràcia. This is an exhibition of Formula 1 World Championship single-seaters as part of the Fan Festival held in Barcelona during the week leading up to the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix, which takes place June 21-23 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. David Zorrakino/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Departing Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz said that news on his future will be announced soon.

"A decision will be made very soon, I don't want to wait any longer," Sainz said on Thursday ahead of his home Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

He added: "I haven't sat down and made a decision yet, I'm planning to do that in the next few weeks," he said.

Sainz's contract with Ferrari ends at the end of 2024 and it will not be extended because the Italian team will pair up Charles Leclerc with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is leaving Mercedes after 11 years.

He was recently linked by media reports to a move to Williams, who likely won't give Logan Sargeant another contract. But Sainz has also reportedly been in talks to Audi, who will compete as a works team in F1 from 2026.