Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith listed as a surprise roster cuts candidate

The New Orleans Saints have brought in some new faces to the roster in the 2023 NFL off-season, which means some old faces won’t be able to return. As we get ready for roster cut season, we need to look at who doesn’t fit. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report noted veteran receiver Tre’Quan Smith as one of the probable odd men out. Here was his reasoning:

Since a promising rookie year in 2018, Tre’Quan Smith just hasn’t broken through. He’s had a steady presence in New Orleans but, to date, peaked at 34 receptions in 2020. If the Saints are comfortable with A.T. Perry and Bryan Edwards behind the starters, Smith may be edged out.

Smith has been a great run-blocking body for the Saints, but sadly that’s all he’s been fairly reliable for. While that does mean something, it might not be enough to keep a roster spot when combined with his history of missing chunks of a season at a time.

There are three receivers ahead of Smith that I would consider locks to make the roster. He will have to battle with the likes of A.T. Perry, James Washington, Malik Flowers and Bryan Edwards for the bottom of the depth chart. Whether it be age, potential or the relationship with Derek Carr, Smith just seems to not fit the puzzle of the roster. I would not be surprised if he was cut, but also kept around on the practice squad if he doesn’t move on elsewhere.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire