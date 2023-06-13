Saints WR Rashid Shaheed sidelined with groin injury at minicamp

Coach Dennis Allen said Shaheed is “dealing with a groin” but everyone is here #Saints — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) June 13, 2023

Fans of the New Orleans Saints fans wince every time that a player has an injury, and for good reason. Injuries have been a problem in recent years, and fans’ alarm bells started to sound off when team reporter Erin Summers shared a message from Dennis Allen that wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has a groin injury. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill quickly swooped in to share that the team doesn’t believe this to be “a major concern.”

Shaheed will be much-needed in the offense this season, after his surprise breakout rookie season with flashes of serious playmaking ability. If healthy, he’ll open the season as a key piece behind Michael Thomas and Chris Olave, using his speed and versatility to provide opportunities to the offense. It took him some time to get going last year while recovering from a torn ACL, but he finished the year as one of New Orleans’ leading receivers.

While Shaheed heals and gets back to speed, the team has been working out wide receivers to fill the void in practice: Lynn Bowden Jr. and Keke Coutee were two tryouts this week that could potentially make the team and take those empty snaps while he’s on the mend.

