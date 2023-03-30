Saints WR Rashid Shaheed joins 'NFL Now' ahead of 2023 draft

Winston is officially a backup.
The Bears picked up several draft picks and another target for quarterback Justin Fields on Friday.
Miller averaged nearly 19 points per game
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the players and teams who just didn't catch a break in the early months of the NFL offseason.
Could the NFL put multiple teams in Europe? It's a wild idea -- here are the challenges, and the opportunities, involved.
Eight Cy Young award winners are taking the mound on Opening Day.
Fans at Yankee Stadium got their money's worth early Thursday.
Giants left fielder is the new Defense Against the Dark Arts professor.
The Mets have lost their 40-year-old starter for at least 10 days.
It comes at a time when the game has never been more popular or involved in the culture, with the NCAA media rights deal coming up.
Opening Day is here, so our Yahoo Fantasy baseball analysts reveal their hottest hitter and pitcher takes for 2023!
The last time the Jets made the playoffs, Oprah was still on network television.
The Yankees have a problem, but it's also a humblebrag.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
Jones played his best NFL seasons with the Lions before joining the Jaguars in 2021.
Baseball is back.
That’s right: After 16 long years, the longest playoff drought the NBA has ever seen is now officially over. Light the friggin’ beam.
The Cowboys chose to let Elliott see his market firsthand, and even as they insist a reunion is plausible, it's more likely they'll go with a younger, fresher and cheaper player.
The Bucks look primed for the postseason.
The Eagles will bring back an iconic look in 2023.