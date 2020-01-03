Saints WR Michael Thomas, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore (not Lamar Jackson) unanimous members of AP All-Pro team

The terms “All-Pro” and “Pro Bowler” get used interchangeably, but they’re much different.

To be named to the Associated Press All-Pro team means you’re the absolute best at your position that season. One player for each spot.

Being a unanimous selection means you’ve had an absolutely dominant season, and only two players got that honor this season: New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas and New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. It seems to be a precursor for Gilmore to win NFL defensive player of the year. The same voters who choose the All-Pro team also pick major awards like DPOY and MVP.

Michael Thomas got all 50 votes for the AP All-Pro team. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

Here are the highlights from the 2019 team:

Lamar Jackson leads the offense

It’s no surprise that Jackson, the Ravens’ dynamic star, was the quarterback on the All-Pro team. It would be a shock if he’s not named MVP. The surprise might be that Jackson wasn’t a unanimous pick. Jackson got 47 of the 50 votes. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson got the other three.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had an odd double. He was named the first-team running back and first-team flex position, which is a relatively new spot on the team to reflect the changes in how teams use personnel. McCaffrey was the third player to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season.

Receiver had a surprise pick. Thomas, who set the NFL record for receptions in a season, was obvious. The second spot went to Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was 11th in the NFL with 1,165 receiving yards and posted just seven touchdowns. It was a bit of a down season by Hopkins’ standards.

Here’s the offense:

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Christian McCaffrey

Flex: Christian McCaffrey

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas

TE: George Kittle

OT: Ryan Ramczyk, Ronnie Stanley

OG: Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson

C: Jason Kelce

Stephon Gilmore heads up the defense

Gilmore has had a fantastic season, though Miami receiver DeVante Parker had a good game against him in Week 17. Gilmore has been the best player on a very good New England defense and he seems set to win defensive player of the year.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner were named All-Pro for the fifth time. Two players acquired in midseason trades, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, made the team too.

Here’s is the defense and specialists:

Edge rushers: Chandler Jones, T.J. Watt

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Cam Heyward

LB: Demario Davis, Eric Kendricks, Bobby Wagner

CB: Stephon Gilmore, Tre’Davious White

S: Jamal Adams, Minkah Fitzpatrick

DB: Marlon Humphrey, Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Peters

K: Justin Tucker

P: Brett Kern

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson

PR: Deonte Harris

ST: Matthew Slater

