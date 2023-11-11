Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested in Kenner, expected to play vs Vikings

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested by Kenner police on Friday afternoon, with the team sharing a brief statement once news broke late Friday evening. Thomas was involved in an altercation with construction contractors who were allegedly trespassing and blocking access to his property while working on a neighboring home.

Per a Saints team spokesman, “We are aware of the incident and are gathering information.”

This sounds like it was more of a privacy/property dispute than anything, but this is a fluid situation. Kenner PD has not announced any charges, and Thomas is expected to play Sunday, per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. We’ll keep an eye out for more details once they become available.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire