Saints WR Jarvis Landry will not face his old teammates

The return of wide receiver Jarvis Landry was a big talking point in Cleveland this week as the Browns get set to take on the New Orleans Saints. However, as the final injury report dropped today, Landry has been ruled out with an ankle injury for the Saints as they travel to FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Pete Werner, and running back Dwayne Washington have also been ruled out by the Saints this weekend. As the Browns got good news on their starters battling injuries, the Saints did not for this Week 16 matchup in Cleveland.

