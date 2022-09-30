Saints WR Chris Olave named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, the league announced Thursday.

Through three games, Olave has caught 17 passes for 268 yards, averaging nearly 16 yards per catch. After making tons of big plays at Ohio State, Olave is proving to have the same kind of impact at the next level.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was given this month’s defensive honor.

List

NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire