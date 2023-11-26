Saints WR Chris Olave out for game with concussion

Q3, injury update: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been ruled out with a concussion. Worth noting, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed's return remains questionable due to a thigh injury. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 26, 2023

The New Orleans Saints have ruled wide receiver Chris Olave out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a concussion.

Olave left the game in the second half and was one of numerous injuries suffered by the Saints in Week 12. The Falcons currently hold a 21-12 lead over New Orleans in the fourth quarter.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire