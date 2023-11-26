Advertisement

Saints WR Chris Olave out for game with concussion

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints have ruled wide receiver Chris Olave out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a concussion.

Olave left the game in the second half and was one of numerous injuries suffered by the Saints in Week 12. The Falcons currently hold a 21-12 lead over New Orleans in the fourth quarter.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire