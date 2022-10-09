Saints WR Chris Olave (concussion) ruled out in second half vs. Seahawks

This is a huge loss. The New Orleans Saints announced that standout rookie Chris Olave would not return in the second half of Week 5’s game with the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a concussion, sidelining their best wide receiver for the rest of the afternoon.

New Orleans was already shorthanded at wide receiver with Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) both unavailable due to injuries of their own; Keith Kirkwood was called up from the practice squad to round out the receiving corps along with Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, and Deonte Harty, who left the game earlier with a foot injury and was questionable to return. Olave led the team with 4 receptions for 54 yards and a score prior to his injury.

Olave was injured while scoring his second touchdown reception of the season. He caught the pass and got both feet down while wrapped up by a defender, who spun him to the ground to try and break up the pass and sent Olave face-first into the turf. He left the field under his own power but did not return. Hopefully this won’t be serious for his long-term health.

