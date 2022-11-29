Saints’ worst 10 offensive players in Week 12, per PFF

The New Orleans Saints lost because of their offense this week. Their defense did its job in limiting the San Francisco 49ers to just 13 points through four quarters of play — the offense had multiple opportunities to get on the scoreboard and squandered them. So it isn’t too surprising to see some prominent names listed in the lowest player grades this week from Pro Football Focus.

Here are the 10 lowest graded players on offense from Week 12, per PFF:

LT Trevor Penning

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Grade: 28.0

TE Juwan Johnson

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Grade: 41.2

LT James Hurst

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 44.9

RB Alvin Kamara

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 45.5

FB Adam Prentice

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 48.0

LG Andrus Peat

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Grade: 48.8

TE Taysom Hill

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 50.2

WR Kevin White

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Grade: 55.1

C Josh Andrews

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Grade: 56.6

WR Tre'Quan Smith

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Grade: 57.3

