Saints’ worst 10 offensive players in Week 12, per PFF
The New Orleans Saints lost because of their offense this week. Their defense did its job in limiting the San Francisco 49ers to just 13 points through four quarters of play — the offense had multiple opportunities to get on the scoreboard and squandered them. So it isn’t too surprising to see some prominent names listed in the lowest player grades this week from Pro Football Focus.
Here are the 10 lowest graded players on offense from Week 12, per PFF:
LT Trevor Penning
AP Photo/Matt Patterson
Grade: 28.0
TE Juwan Johnson
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Grade: 41.2
LT James Hurst
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 44.9
RB Alvin Kamara
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 45.5
FB Adam Prentice
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 48.0
LG Andrus Peat
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Grade: 48.8
TE Taysom Hill
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 50.2
WR Kevin White
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
Grade: 55.1
C Josh Andrews
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Grade: 56.6
WR Tre'Quan Smith
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
Grade: 57.3