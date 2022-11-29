Saints’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 12, per PFF

Breaking News:

John Sigler
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints fell to 4-8 on the season after a 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers this week, in what was arguably their most frustrating game of the year so far. A strong defensive effort was squandered by their inept offense, and even their poorly-graded defenders at Pro Football Focus had some big plays. Here are the 10 lowest-graded Saints players on defense from Week 12:

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Grade: 41.5

CB Chris Harris Jr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 47.0

LB Zack Baun

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 47.1

DE Cameron Jordan

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DE Carl Granderson

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Grade: 53.8

DT Shy Tuttle

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 54.3

CB Bradley Roby

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Grade: 55.0

DT Malcolm Roach

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Grade: 59.3

FS P.J. Williams

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Grade: 62.1

DT David Onyemata

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Grade: 62.2

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

