Saints’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 12, per PFF

The New Orleans Saints fell to 4-8 on the season after a 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers this week, in what was arguably their most frustrating game of the year so far. A strong defensive effort was squandered by their inept offense, and even their poorly-graded defenders at Pro Football Focus had some big plays. Here are the 10 lowest-graded Saints players on defense from Week 12:

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Grade: 41.5

CB Chris Harris Jr.

Grade: 47.0

LB Zack Baun

Grade: 47.1

DE Cameron Jordan

DE Carl Granderson

Grade: 53.8

DT Shy Tuttle

Grade: 54.3

CB Bradley Roby

Grade: 55.0

DT Malcolm Roach

Grade: 59.3

FS P.J. Williams

Grade: 62.1

DT David Onyemata

Grade: 62.2

