Saints’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 12, per PFF
The New Orleans Saints fell to 4-8 on the season after a 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers this week, in what was arguably their most frustrating game of the year so far. A strong defensive effort was squandered by their inept offense, and even their poorly-graded defenders at Pro Football Focus had some big plays. Here are the 10 lowest-graded Saints players on defense from Week 12:
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
Grade: 41.5
CB Chris Harris Jr.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 47.0
LB Zack Baun
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 47.1
DE Cameron Jordan
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
DE Carl Granderson
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
Grade: 53.8
DT Shy Tuttle
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 54.3
CB Bradley Roby
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Grade: 55.0
DT Malcolm Roach
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Grade: 59.3
FS P.J. Williams
AP Photo/Mike Roemer
Grade: 62.1
DT David Onyemata
AP Photo/Danny Karnik
Grade: 62.2