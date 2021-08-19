Saints working out three kickers

The Saints cut Brett Maher with an injury designation earlier this week. That leaves them with a need for a kicker considering Wil Lutz is rehabbing after core muscle surgery.

Thus, the Saints are working out Aldrick Rosas, Alex Kessman and Dominik Eberle, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Rosas has remained a free agent since the Jaguars waived him with an injury designation July 30. He appeared in six games with Jacksonville last season and made 8 of 11 field goals and 9 of 9 extra points while recording 15 touchbacks.

Kessman signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh this spring. The Chargers cut him earlier this week.

Eberle, a Utah State product, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He spent his rookie season on the Raiders’ practice squad and signed a futures contract with the team in January.

The Raiders cut Eberle on July 26 before re-signing him Aug. 1. He stayed only two days before the Raiders waived him again.

