The Saints appear to be in the market for a veteran addition to their linebacking corps.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team is working out Kiko Alonso, Jon Bostic, and Anthony Hitchens on Thursday. The three players have played in 311 regular season games between them.

Alonso played 13 games for the Saints during the 2019 regular season, but tore his ACL in the playoffs. He was traded to the 49ers in 2020, but never played a game for them and he was out of the league entirely last season.

Bostic spent the last three seasons in Washington. A torn pectoral ended his 2021 season after he picked up 22 tackles in four starts on defense.

Hitchens was released by the Chiefs earlier this year. He had 80 tackles and an interception in 15 starts for Kansas City last season.

Saints working out Kiko Alonso, Jon Bostic, Anthony Hitchens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk