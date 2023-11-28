Saints working out kickers, including Mason Crosby

The Saints added kicker Blake Grupe to the practice report Friday with a groin injury.

Grupe played in Sunday's game, making five of six field goal tries. He made field goals of 25, 52, 41, 45 and 39, and missed short from 54 yards.

The Saints are working out kickers Tuesday, Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports.

Mason Crosby, Taylor Bertolet and James McCourt are among the group in New Orleans for the kick off.

Crosby has remained a free agent since March after 16 seasons in Green Bay. He has made 81.4 percent of his field goal attempts and 97.3 percent of his PATs.

Bertolet and McCourt have never kicked in a regular-season game.