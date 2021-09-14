Saints working out Austin Reiter

The Saints are looking at getting some help at center.

According to multiple reports, New Orleans is working out former Kansas City center Austin Reiter. The Saints have a need at the position, with starter Erik McCoy potentially out for multiple weeks with a calf strain.

Reiter had been the Chiefs starting center for most of the past two seasons but was not re-signed in the offseason when Kansas City elected to rebuild its offensive line. Originally a Washington seventh-round pick in 2015, Reiter has appeared in 59 games with 33 starts for the Browns and Chiefs since 2016.

Reiter has had visits with the Giants, Texans, and Bengals since July.

New Orleans used Cesar Ruiz at center during Sunday’s victory over Green Bay after McCoy went down early in the contest. Calvin Throckmorton came in to play Ruiz’s usual position at guard.

