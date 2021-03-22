Saints won’t increase ticket prices for 2021

Under the law of supply and demand, most NFL teams could charge more for tickets in 2021, after a season of reduced or nonexistent capacity. The Saints, however, will not be raising season-ticket prices.

Via WWL, the Saints will keep their season-ticket prices steady.

Although it’s not clear whether the Saints will have full capacity for home games, that’s the hope for all NFL teams at this point. Some states undoubtedly will have full venues. Others may not, depending upon local political realities of each jurisdiction.

The Saints’ 2021 schedule consists of home games against the Bucs, Panthers, Falcons, Cowboys, Giants, Bills, Dolphins, and Packers.

The league has said that the 2021 schedule will be released in mid-May.

