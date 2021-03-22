Saints won’t increase ticket prices for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Under the law of supply and demand, most NFL teams could charge more for tickets in 2021, after a season of reduced or nonexistent capacity. The Saints, however, will not be raising season-ticket prices.

Via WWL, the Saints will keep their season-ticket prices steady.

Although it’s not clear whether the Saints will have full capacity for home games, that’s the hope for all NFL teams at this point. Some states undoubtedly will have full venues. Others may not, depending upon local political realities of each jurisdiction.

The Saints’ 2021 schedule consists of home games against the Bucs, Panthers, Falcons, Cowboys, Giants, Bills, Dolphins, and Packers.

The league has said that the 2021 schedule will be released in mid-May.

Saints won’t increase ticket prices for 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Hunter Henry 'fired up' to form Patriots tight end duo with Jonnu Smith

    Hunter Henry didn't expect the New England Patriots to come calling after they signed fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, but he's glad they did.

  • Gronk: Bucs can “definitely” be better offense next year

    Rob Gronkowski‘s return for a second season with the Buccaneers became official on Monday and he’s the latest piece of the Super Bowl champs to agree to stick around for another run at the Lombardi Trophy. Gronkowski confirmed at a Monday press conference that he did speak to other teams while briefly dipping his toes [more]

  • Former Bears CB Kyle Fuller wasn’t blindsided by his release

    Kyle Fuller spoke for the first time since the Bears released him, and he wasn't one bit surprised at the decision.

  • Former Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller happy to be with Broncos, Vic Fangio

    Fuller and Fangio worked together for four years in Chicago.

  • Can the Saints draft lightning in a bottle one more time?

    The Saints are entering a new era, headlined by Drew Brees retiring. They've found two generational draft classes, but might need one more.

  • New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson ‘never thought’ he would leave Cardinals

    "Things happen. I definitely never saw myself playing for another team, but here I am today playing for the Minnesota Vikings."

  • Adoree Jackson's visit to the Eagles is no longer happening

    Adoree Jackson's visit to Philadelphia is going to have to wait till the fall. By Reuben Frank

  • Thirteen lawsuits have been filed against Deshaun Watson

    Monday has brought a slew of new lawsuits accusing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct. The number stood at seven when the day began, but, per multiple reports, has risen to 13 cases on Friday afternoon. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee said last week that he had 12 clients ready to proceed with suits and [more]

  • Jared Goff: Michael Brockers apologized very quickly; we’re all good

    Jared Goff and Michael Brockers have apparently squashed the beef. Not that there seemed to be much to begin with. Before he, too, was traded from the Rams to the Lions, Brockers told TMZ that Matthew Stafford was a “level up” from Goff. On Monday, Brockers told Detroit media that he was just trying to pump [more]

  • DeVonta Smith says he weighs 170 pounds, won’t do drills at Pro Day

    Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith declined to be weighed or measured while at the Senior Bowl and said that would have to wait until the school’s Pro Day. That comes on Tuesday, but Smith let the cat out of the bag on his weight during a press conference on Monday. He said, via multiple [more]

  • Roger Penske on contract talks: 'No reason we wouldn't renew' with Brad Keselowski

    Roger Penske expressed optimism Monday about Brad Keselowski’s future with Team Penske, saying that contract talks were headed down a positive path. Penske’s remarks came in a Monday video conference, one day after Ryan Blaney scored Team Penske’s first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 84-year-old team owner discussed […]

  • Exclusive: Rory McIlroy to begin working officially with swing coach Pete Cowen

    For the first time since he was eight years old, Rory McIlroy is set to sign up with a new swing coach. The four-time major winner is in the process of cementing his relationship with Pete Cowen as he tries to recover his form in time for The Masters, the season’s first major that begins two weeks on Thursday. Cowen has worked in an unofficial basis with McIlroy before, but only when his long-time guru Michael Bannon has not been present at a tournament. Most recently, the much-lauded Yorkshireman was seen with McIlroy on the range at Bay Hill and then at Sawgrass a fortnight ago. Cowen told reporters that he “was just giving Rory my opinion” and pointed out that he has known him since he was a consultant coach to the Ireland amateur youth team. Yet now Cowen is being employed on an official basis, as Mcllroy seeks to benefit from the expertise that has brought 10 majors and more than 275 Tour wins in the last quarter of a century. The story of Rory McIlroy's dreaded 'two-way' miss Cowen’s roster has featured the likes of Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett and Tommy Fleetwood and currently includes Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter. While McIlroy’s management company and Cowen, himself, refused to comment when approached by Telegraph Sport, it is understood that the four-time major champion has told fellow pros of his “change in direction” in appointing Cowen. The news will lead to raised eyebrows, not least because of the longevity of the McIlroy-Bannon partnership. “Michael knows my swing better than anyone knows it, inside out,” Mcilroy remarked, as recently as July.

  • LeBron James' absence exposes Lakers' deeper issue

    The Lakers rely on spacing even when LeBron James is healthy, and his absence exposes one of their biggest weaknesses.

  • MLB On The Record: AL East GMs answer burning questions on Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays arms race

    Division executives detail their honest expectations heading into an unprecedented 2021 season.

  • Column: Love him or hate him, Gragson has NASCAR talking

    Oh, Noah Gragson, what have you done now? Nothing, according to NASCAR, which went with a no-call by not penalizing Gragson for backing into Daniel Hemric's car on pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway over the weekend. Nobody was fined, either, for the post-race scuffle after that led to Gragson throwing punches at another driver for the second time in eight months.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Brian Baldinger has strong opinions on this year's prospects

    NFL Network's Brian Baldinger has some really eye-opening takes on some of this year's prospects, including a possible top-five pick at quarterback.

  • Andreas Kron leads Volta a Catalunya after beating Luis Leon Sanchez in stage one

    Monday March 22 — Calella to Calella, 178.4km Andreas Kron took the biggest prize of his career on Monday when he outmuscled Spanish champion Luis León Sánchez to win a sprint finish from a four-man break at the end of a hilly stage in the week-long race. UCI WorldTour 2021: Complete team-by-team guide and race calendar Kron, a first-year neo-pro with Lotto-Soudal, had previously won just one race at the Tour de Luxembourg, however the 22-year-old announced himself by beating Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), 37, while Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) was third, Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) fourth. Geraint Thomas, who is riding as part of a strong looking seven-man Ineos Grenadiers team, featuring Richard Carapaz, Richie Porte, Adam Yates, Rohan Dennis, Jonathan Castroviejo and Luke Rowe, finished safely in the bunch and will go into Tuesday's time trial on the same time as the bulk of the general classification contenders, 26sec adrift of Kron. It was less good news for Chris Froome, however, after the Israel Start-up Nation rider once again struggled, with the four-time Tour de France winner getting dropped on the day's final climb. Froome, who has previously said he hopes to win a record-equalling fifth Tour this summer, finally rolled over the line 8min 30sec down on Kron, 8min 14sec behind the general classification riders. Win a fifth Tour? On this form Froome will struggle to finish in the top 50

  • NFL Free Agency: Fantasy football fallout of receiver deals

    Kenny Golladay got WR1 money from the Giants, but it could be tough for him to deliver that level of production with Daniel Jones. Liz Loza examines that and other free-agent receiver deals.

  • NASCAR won't penalize Noah Gragson for nearly hitting Daniel Hemric's crew members on pit road

    Gragson reversed his car into Hemric's while crew members were working on Hemric's car. But NASCAR said it determined that Gragson's move wasn't intentional.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: Aaron Gordon to Rockets was close but hit snag; Kings make Marvin Bagley III available

    The Kings turned down a Marvin Bagley III for Saddiq Bey trade from the Pistons, while Aaron Gordon is looking to join a contender, sources told Yahoo Sports.