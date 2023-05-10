The Saints won’t be going to Germany after all

New Orleans Saints fans in Germany will have to wait a while longer to see their team in person. Despite local reporting overseas claiming the Saints would be visiting for a game with the New England Patriots, the NFL on Wednesday announced that the Indianapolis Colts, not the Saints, will be playing the role of the away team in this matchup with the Patriots.

That’s a bummer for fans abroad who were hoping to make the trip. But it has to be a relief to the Saints who just played an international game last year against the Minnesota Vikings in London. We’ll find out the full schedule for New Orleans in the days ahead.

Here are this year’s NFL International Series matchups:

Week 4: Falcons at Jaguars on Oct. 1 (Wembley Stadium, London)

Week 5: Jaguars at Bills on Oct. 8 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

Week 6: Ravens at Titans on Oct. 15 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

Week 9: Dolphins at Chiefs on Nov. 5 (Frankfurt Stadium, Germany)

Week 10: Colts at Patriots on Nov. 12 (Frankfurt Stadium, Germany)

More 2023 season!

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire