Saints won’t face either the Cowboys or Browns in Week 1

LFG! 😤 EXCLUSIVE: @MichaelStrahan announces that the @dallascowboys will face the Cleveland @Browns in Week 1 to mark @TomBrady's FOX Sports broadcasting debut. 📺: Catch the full 2024 @NFL Schedule release Wednesday, May 15 at 8p ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/n6oJ0wUMrB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 13, 2024

Who knew the NFL could turn something as mundane as a schedule release into a weeklong media event? The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play both the Dallas Cowboys (away) and Cleveland Browns (at home) in 2024, but they won’t see either of those teams in Week 1. But Tom Brady will, and FOX Sports is expecting quite a crowd.

FOX Sports’ Michael Strahan announced Monday that Brady will be on the call for his first game in the booth, with the Cowboys visiting the Browns in Week 1. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3:25 p.m. CT. Brady is making his broadcasting debut after inking an unprecedented $375 million contract with FOX Sports before he even finished his playing career.

So we’re still waiting to see who the Saints will kick off their season with. With earlier slots on Thursday and Friday being filled by high-profile matchups, it’s looking like the Saints will start their season either on Sunday, Sept. 8 or Monday, Sept. 9. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire