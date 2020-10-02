Saints without five starters in practice

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was at practice again Friday, but the story was all the guys who weren’t.

Via Amie Just of the New Orleans Times Picayune, the Saints were without five starters during the open portion of practice Friday.

That group included starting cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins.

Lattimore didn’t practice Thursday because of a hamstring injury suffered in practice Wednesday, while Jenkins has missed time with an illness and a shoulder injury.

Also not practicing Friday were tight end Jared Cook (groin), defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe), and guard Andrus Peat (ankle).

While final injury status updates will come later, that’s a significant amount of firepower heading into Sunday’s game against the Lions.

