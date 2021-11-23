Saints without Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram on updated injury report vs. Bills
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Well that’s not great. The New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills updated the Week 12 injury report after practicing on Tuesday — both teams released estimated participation statuses on Monday, having opted to hold low-intensity walkthroughs after playing on Sunday with a quick turnaround before their Thursday night meeting.
So the details from this injury report actually reflect what the team has seen in practice, and it carries little good news for the Saints. Both of their top two running backs were absent with Alvin Kamara managing a knee injury and Mark Ingram dealing with a knee issue; Ingram had been a limited participant on Monday’s estimated report, but he wasn’t able to go once practice began on Tuesday.
That doesn’t bode well for his availability on Thanksgiving. Other non-participants included tight end Adam Trautman (knee) and backup left tackle Landon Young (foot), who are both expected to miss extensive time on injured reserve. Defensive linemen Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) were also sidelined, which would be two very difficult losses for a unit that already hasn’t played well this season. At least Ty Montgomery (hand) was upgraded to full participation.
The Saints and Bills will get one more day of practice in before kickoff on Thursday night. Hopefully some of these players battling injuries are able to return and suit up in prime-time. Here’s what you need to know from Tuesday’s report.
Buffalo Bills injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Cole Beasley, ribs
Limited
Limited
LB Tremaine Edmunds, hamstring
Full
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
RB Alvin Kamara, knee
DNP
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk, knee
DNP
DNP
TE Adam Trautman, knee
DNP
DNP (IR)
Out (injured reserve)
DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder
DNP
DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle
DNP
DNP
LT Landon Young, foot
DNP
DNP (IR)
Out (injured reserve)
LT Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder
Limited
Limited
RB Mark Ingram, knee
Limited
DNP
WR Ty Montgomery, hand
Limited
Full
QB Taysom Hill, foot
Full
Full
QB Trevor Siemian, right hand
Full
Full
1
1