Saints without Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram on updated injury report vs. Bills

John Sigler
·2 min read
Well that’s not great. The New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills updated the Week 12 injury report after practicing on Tuesday — both teams released estimated participation statuses on Monday, having opted to hold low-intensity walkthroughs after playing on Sunday with a quick turnaround before their Thursday night meeting.

So the details from this injury report actually reflect what the team has seen in practice, and it carries little good news for the Saints. Both of their top two running backs were absent with Alvin Kamara managing a knee injury and Mark Ingram dealing with a knee issue; Ingram had been a limited participant on Monday’s estimated report, but he wasn’t able to go once practice began on Tuesday.

That doesn’t bode well for his availability on Thanksgiving. Other non-participants included tight end Adam Trautman (knee) and backup left tackle Landon Young (foot), who are both expected to miss extensive time on injured reserve. Defensive linemen Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) were also sidelined, which would be two very difficult losses for a unit that already hasn’t played well this season. At least Ty Montgomery (hand) was upgraded to full participation.

The Saints and Bills will get one more day of practice in before kickoff on Thursday night. Hopefully some of these players battling injuries are able to return and suit up in prime-time. Here’s what you need to know from Tuesday’s report.

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Cole Beasley, ribs

Limited

Limited

LB Tremaine Edmunds, hamstring

Full

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

RB Alvin Kamara, knee

DNP

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk, knee

DNP

DNP

TE Adam Trautman, knee

DNP

DNP (IR)

Out (injured reserve)

DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder

DNP

DNP

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle

DNP

DNP

LT Landon Young, foot

DNP

DNP (IR)

Out (injured reserve)

LT Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder

Limited

Limited

RB Mark Ingram, knee

Limited

DNP

WR Ty Montgomery, hand

Limited

Full

QB Taysom Hill, foot

Full

Full

QB Trevor Siemian, right hand

Full

Full

