Saints without Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram on updated injury report vs. Bills

Well that’s not great. The New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills updated the Week 12 injury report after practicing on Tuesday — both teams released estimated participation statuses on Monday, having opted to hold low-intensity walkthroughs after playing on Sunday with a quick turnaround before their Thursday night meeting.

So the details from this injury report actually reflect what the team has seen in practice, and it carries little good news for the Saints. Both of their top two running backs were absent with Alvin Kamara managing a knee injury and Mark Ingram dealing with a knee issue; Ingram had been a limited participant on Monday’s estimated report, but he wasn’t able to go once practice began on Tuesday.

That doesn’t bode well for his availability on Thanksgiving. Other non-participants included tight end Adam Trautman (knee) and backup left tackle Landon Young (foot), who are both expected to miss extensive time on injured reserve. Defensive linemen Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) were also sidelined, which would be two very difficult losses for a unit that already hasn’t played well this season. At least Ty Montgomery (hand) was upgraded to full participation.

The Saints and Bills will get one more day of practice in before kickoff on Thursday night. Hopefully some of these players battling injuries are able to return and suit up in prime-time. Here’s what you need to know from Tuesday’s report.

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Cole Beasley, ribs Limited Limited LB Tremaine Edmunds, hamstring Full Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status RB Alvin Kamara, knee DNP DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk, knee DNP DNP TE Adam Trautman, knee DNP DNP (IR) Out (injured reserve) DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder DNP DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle DNP DNP LT Landon Young, foot DNP DNP (IR) Out (injured reserve) LT Terron Armstead, knee/shoulder Limited Limited RB Mark Ingram, knee Limited DNP WR Ty Montgomery, hand Limited Full QB Taysom Hill, foot Full Full QB Trevor Siemian, right hand Full Full

