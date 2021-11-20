Saints without 12 of 19 players who took a snap on offense in last year’s Eagles game

Injuries have taken a toll on the New Orleans saints this season and few teams had more departures amid the summer salary cap crunch, but it’s still surprising to see so many holes on their roster. It’s almost sobering to look at the depth chart from last year’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles and see so few players remaining for Sunday’s rematch, particularly on offense.

The Saints are without four of last season’s top six offensive linemen, their two best wide receivers, both co-starters at tight end, and their top two running backs, with a different fullback in the mix. And if Taysom Hill can’t play the total rises to 13 players missing from the squad that played Philadelphia last season. Here’s a breakdown by each unit:

Quarterback

Last year: Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston

This year: Trevor Siemain and Ian Book

Hill is questionable to play with a foot injury, having missed the first two practices this week before participating on a limited basis Friday. He doesn’t factor into the quarterbacks depth chart much even when healthy but if he’s unavailable look for the rookie, Book, to back up Siemian again.

Running back and fullback

Last year: Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray

This year: Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington

Kamara’s knee injury limited him in practice on Wednesday and prompted the Saints to shut him down the rest of the week, while Murray was released earlier this season. Ty Montgomery was also ruled out with his grisly finger injury. The Saints could activate Tony Jones Jr. from injured reserve which would help keep Ingram from shouldering too heavy a load. Josh Adams remains on the practice squad.

Last year: Michael Burton

This year: Alex Armah Jr.

The Saints let Burton leave in free agency early this year and quickly replaced him with Armah, who has been fine. Neither of them are really top-shelf playmakers like Kyle Juszczyk, but he’s a special player for good reasons. New Orleans stashed a backup, rookie Adam Prentice, on their practice squad if they need him.

Wide receiver

Last year: Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Tre’Quan Smith, and Tommylee Lewis

This year: Tre’Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Kenny Stills, Kevin White, Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Thomas is out for the season with an injury, while Sanders was an early salary cap cut and Lewis left the team after a training camp injury. Juwan Johnson was technically still playing receiver last season but we’ll discuss him with the tight ends in just a moment. The Saints also have Easop Winston Jr. and Kawaan Baker on the practice squad but neither of them have gotten much action this year.

Tight end

Last year: Jared Cook, Josh Hill, Adam Trautman, and Juwan Johnson

This year: Adam Trautman, Garrett Griffin, Juwan Johnson, and Nick Vannett

Is Vannett real? We could soon find out. The Saints didn’t adequately replace Cook or Hill this offseason and Trautman has been a regular disappointment. Hopefully Vannett is finally ready to play and he can help take some pressure off the second-year pro.

Offensive tackle

Last year: Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, and James Hurst

This year: James Hurst, Jordan Mills, and Landon Young

Yikes on bikes. The Saints ruled out their All-Pro bookend tackles with knee and shoulder injurie, meaning Hurst is likely to start again on the left side while either Mills or Young, a rookie draft pick who only played left tackle in college, slides to the right. Mills has mainly been a backup at left guard for the Saints this year but he’s started 80-plus games at right tackle in the NFL and makes more sense in that role than Young.

Offensive guard/center

Last year: Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, and Nick Easton

This year: Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton

Hey this almost looks normal, right? Almost. Peat is out for the season with a chest injury and Easton didn’t receive any free agent offers worth jeopardizing his health for (remember, he was diagnosed with three concussions last season) but McCoy is still snapping the ball with Ruiz next to him.

McCoy can help babysit the two second-year starters on either side of him but at some point they need to pull their own weight — Ruiz in particular, though Throckmorton has been maybe better than expected in his recent action at left guard. The Saints could call up more depth from their practice squad with Will Clapp, Caleb Benenoch, and Forrest Lamp waiting in the wings.

What about the defense?

Of the 15 players who saw at least one snap on defense against the Eagles in 2020, all but four are still around for this game in 2021. The defensive line was hit hardest — Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins left in free agency, while Malcolm Roach was ruled out with an injury. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins is the only defensive player who saw all 69 snaps in Philadelphia last year but isn’t available this time, having been let go as a salary cap casualty. Hopefully the defenders learned a lot from Jalen Hurts’ big game and will do a better job defending him this time.

