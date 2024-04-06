Saints Wire’s Top 50 Big Board for 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is quickly approaching and it is a crucial one for the New Orleans Saints.

As the team tries to compete in the NFC South, they have a couple of key positions to address in the draft and limited capital to do so. The team has just three selections within the first 150 picks and one of those is at No. 149. Luckily for them, it is a deep draft at positions of need like offensive line and wide receiver.

Here are the top 50 prospects available in the draft, which the Saints have two selections during:

