Saints Wire Staff Picks: Predicting wins and losses for the 2021 Saints schedule

Here’s something fun: week-by-week predictions for each game on the New Orleans Saints schedule in 2021, including a final season record put together by myself, John Sigler, and Saints Wire contributors Maddy Hudak and Kade Kistner. We looked at every opponent going into training camp and shared our takes, with the majority opinion deciding whether the Saints win or lose each week. Here are our rapid fire predictions for how all 17 Saints games will turn out:

Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Sigler (0-1): The Packers receivers gave the Saints secondary trouble last year, and I don't see how New Orleans improved by moving on from Janoris Jenkins. Another Week 1 loss for the Saints. Hudak (1-0): The Saints have the mental edge and recognize organizational function as paramount, in stark contrast to Green Bay. New Orleans steps up in Drew's absence and pulls off the Week 1 upset. Kistner (0-1): Green Bay, led by the attention craving Aaron Rodgers (yes he is coming back) will hand the Saints their first loss of the season. New Orleans will need to some time to find their identity, and doing it against the Packers will not be easy. The verdict: Saints lose (0-1)

Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) gestures during NFL football practice in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Sigler (1-1): Here's a get-right game for New Orleans against a familiar opponent. Carolina has a lot of potential in their young talent, but they're a year away from threatening the division. Saints get an early road win. Hudak (2-0): Carolina may be a formidable opponent come Week 17, but they have too many new puzzle pieces to edge the early win. Saints pick up their 5th straight win against the division rivals. Kistner (1-1): Already went in depth on this one in the previews, but I think Carolina can be sneaky good this year. Not enough to win though. Saints win and get back to .500. The verdict: Saints win (1-1)

Week 3 at New England Patriots

Jan 13, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the cold during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler (1-2): The Saints know Cam Newton well, and scouted Mac Jones heavily. They'll be ready for either quarterback. But the return of defensive field general Dont'a Hightower to a suddenly-loaded roster is tough, and I don't think the Saints win this one. Hudak (2-1): New Orleans has noted difficulty containing tight ends, and Belichick cultivated a farm this offseason in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. With all their opt-outs returning, Patriots will be too hard to contain; likely a close loss for the Saints. Kistner (2-1): The Patriots and Bill B are here to right the wrongs of 2020. I like the matchup, and honestly, give me the Saints over tomahawk throwing Cam Newton 4 years past his prime. It won't be easy though. The verdict: Saints lose (1-2)

Week 4 vs. New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) rushes against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Sigler (2-2): The Giants have a roster that's ready to win, except at quarterback. I'm not a Daniel Jones believer and the ugly state of his offensive line makes an opportunity for the Saints pass rushers to build some early-season momentum. Hudak (3-1): Sean Payton's vision for Taysom Hill has strong roots in the 2018 Saints-Giants contest; this Week 4 matchup should be no different. A run-heavy offense featuring Hill and Kamara gives the Saints an easy win. Kistner (3-1): I'm going with Maddy on this one. Crush them on the ground. Giants won't have much in the way of an answer for Kamara. Saints improve after beating New York. The verdict: Saints win (2-2)

Week 5 at Washington Football team

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler (3-2): Ryan Fitzpatrick is always eager to roll the dice, and Washington has a daunting defense. They'll start off hot but I like the Saints to outlast them and get back-to-back wins before the bye week. Hudak (3-2): Saints will be due for a slight upset, and it's happened at the hands of Ryan Fitzpatrick before. Washington's front seven will likely wreak havoc, and if they manage to collapse the interior they sneak out the win. Kistner (4-1): Another Sunday, another NFC East matchup. New Orleans should have a great time this year taking lunch money from these kids. I fully expect this team to have found its identity and a little swagger by now. Saints blowout the WFT. The verdict: Saints win (3-2)

Week 7 at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 22, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reacts after drawing a pass interference penalty against Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler (3-3): This is a tough out coming out of the bye, maybe the most daunting game so far. The Saints won last time off of defensive and special teams scores and Pete Carroll underestimating Alvin Kamara. They'll need that luck again versus Russell Wilson and his high-flying receivers, but I don't think they get it. Hudak (4-2): New Orleans channeled some magic in their last contest at Lumen Field, and learned the blueprint: employ Deonte Harris and Alvin Kamara. The Saints will need their front seven playing lights out, but grind out the win. Kistner (4-2): I think the Saints run into their first road block here. Seattle has always been tricky for this team, and now they face them without Brees. Bit of adversity here for the team ahead of the midpoint season. Seahawks are a bit too much. The verdict: Saints lose (3-3)

Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) under center against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler (3-4): The only way the Saints lose to Tampa is if they turn the ball over, which Drew Brees did often in the playoffs. Can Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston protect it better? I'm not so sure. Hudak (5-2): If these predictions are in any way related, New Orleans will go on somewhat of a run and take the confidence from Seattle back to the dome. Saints outplayed Tampa Bay when somewhat healthy; they'll knock the reigning champions down a peg with a win. Kistner (5-2): Halloween? In New Orleans? Against Tomba Bay? Give me Winston. Give me the costumes. Give me my plane ticket. Ain't nothing gonna be Saintly about this team after they take the first game of the series. Voodoo magic will occur and the Saints will win. The verdict: Saints win (4-3)

Week 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 22: P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a fumble by Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sigler (4-4): It's going to take the Falcons time to rebuild and compete, and I like the Saints to get back on track here. This one shouldn't be close against one of the worst teams in the NFL. Hudak (6-2): Kyle Pitts may instill night sweats in this contest, but Atlanta decidedly made the least moves this offseason to become competitive. New Orleans throws another sack party on Matt Ryan’s face, and the team defeats another division rival at home. Kistner (6-2): The Falcons could be interesting this season. I liked their offseason, but not enough to think they can take on the Saints. The verdict: Saints win (5-3)

Week 10 at Tennessee Titans

Dec 15, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler (4-5): There's already a lot of anticipation building for this matchup, but I don't like the idea of Derrick Henry against the retooling Saints defense. I think the Saints lose a nail-biter against another playoff contender. Hudak (6-3): The last time these teams met, New Orleans didn’t gain the lead until the second half. All of that was without the terror of Derrick Henry; Tennessee will look to demoralize the defense with their larger version of George Kittle and take the win. Kistner (6-3): Tennessee is a damn good team this year. Henry put up like a million yards last season. Too much to handle. Saints lose. The verdict: Saints lose (5-4)

Week 11 at Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler (5-5): Philadelphia caught the Saints asleep at the wheel last year, but that shouldn't happen again. A better-prepared and battle-proven Saints squad should run away with this one. Hudak (7-3): Philadelphia pulled off somewhat of a shocking upset last season in Jaelan Hurts’ debut, but the Saints won’t make the same mistake twice. They’ll take an extra lap around Lincoln Financial Field after righting last year’s wrongs with a win. Kistner (7-3): I feel like it all started to go wrong last season when the Saints underestimated Philly. Won't happen again this season. The verdict: Saints win (6-4)

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov 3, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) hands the game ball to a fan against the Washington Redskins during the fourth quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler (6-5): Few teams show up in a big spot like Sean Payton's Saints, and a prime-time game on Thanksgiving is the biggest stage of the year. I like New Orleans to stun the football world with a dominant win under the bright lights. Hudak (8-3): Buffalo will likely be the barometer for assessing the team’s postseason viability – Week 12 is about the time they need to peak. If the Saints are able to contain Wilson in Seattle, that hopefully provides the blueprint for a hard-fought win on Thanksgiving. Kistner (7-4): Like Maads said, this is the test. Is this team a Super Bowl contending team? Allen and the Bills will let you know. I think the Saints lose, but they learn a ton about themselves and what needs to get done down the stretch. A positive loss if you will. The verdict: Saints win (7-4)

Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sigler (7-5): I'm not worried about the Cowboys so long as they've got this coaching staff. Sean Payton won't be outwitted by Mike McCarthy, and Dan Quinn doesn't have the defensive backs to compete with the Saints through the air. Here's to back-to-back Thursday night wins. Hudak (9-3): New Orleans has the edge on Dallas in nearly every role past quarterback. But by Week 13, the team should have a sense of its post-Brees identity and will have a complete enough offense to keep up their winning streak. Kistner (8-4): Since there are 17 games this season Dallas can't go 8-8. Shame. I guess they will have to go 8-9 and New Orleans will help them get there. Saints improve to 8-4 as the Who Dats yell "keep your hands off my coach" to the old geezer in the visiting owner's box. The verdict: Saints win (8-4)

Week 14 at New York Jets

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Sigler (8-5): The Jets will be feisty, but not until the Saints see them again in a few years. Zach Wilson needs time to adjust to the NFL, and the heavy investments made in New York's defense won't be enough to slow down New Orleans just yet. Hudak (10-3): There’s simply no reason the team should lose to the New York Jets in Week 14. Kistner (9-4): The Jets, really? Saints improve to 9-4. The verdict: Saints win (9-4)

Week 15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 24, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of heavy rain during a weather alert prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler (9-5): Could this game decide the division? Maybe. It'll certainly feature fireworks. As with the earlier matchup, the Saints win this if they don't give possessions away. This late in the year, riding a win streak, I have to think they'll be firing on all cylinders. Hudak (10-4): The Saints may have managed to sweep the division rivals last season, but Tom Brady will win one of the two contests. New Orleans tends to slump late-season, while Brady conversely peaks; Tampa Bay is victorious the second go-around. Kistner (9-5): Much like Maddy again, I'm inclined to think that Winston doesn't beat his former team AGAIN. Brady just can't let it happen. Saints fall to 9-5. The verdict: Saints lose (9-5)

Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Sigler (10-5): Miami has a good roster, except maybe at quarterback (sensing a trend?). This late in the year they'll either be rallying around Tua Tagovailoa in a playoffs push or be trying out other options to try for another quarterback in 2022's draft. Either way I like the Saints' experience and the Monday night atmosphere in the Superdome to save the day. Hudak (11-4): The Dolphins could spell trouble if Tua Tagovailoa finally ascends and is the more formidable version of last year’s Jaelan Hurts. New Orleans will need a win here to stay in division contention, and it’s safe to assume they’ll do so. Kistner (10-5): Are we almost there yet? I like the idea of playing Miami late. There are so many implications to this game of the playoff variety. They should also be a good test, one New Orleans passes. Saints improve to 10-5. The verdict: Saints win (10-5)

Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

A Carolina Panthers' fan honors deceased Carolina linebacker and coach Sam Mills by holding up his jersey in the crowd against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Sigler (11-5): You can almost set your clock by a January game between the Saints and Panthers. But this shouldn't be a pulled-starters situation where the Saints are just looking to get into the playoffs in good health. I fully expect it to be competitive between two rival squads angling for a playoff seed. And the Saints should win that contest. Hudak (12-4): Carolina always makes for a close contest, but the Saints always seem to find a way to win – the Panthers ultimately still need to find an identity under Sam Darnold, and it likely won’t be solidified until next season. New Orleans sweeps their rivals per usual. Kistner (11-5): Ok, this is the final week, right? No? Damn. Fine then, the Saints beat the Panthers and sweep the series just like last year. Need those wins to compete for a very tight division and wild card race. The verdict: Saints win (11-5)

Week 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Dec 22, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) reacts after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Sigler (12-5): Unlike the Panthers, Atlanta will just be hoping to get this season over as quickly as possible. Their roster stinks. They've got few strengths to lean on between an aging quarterback and a thin defense, and the Saints should run all over them to close out the year. Hudak (12-5): I frankly forgot about Week 18, and the early bye week will start to show the effects of fatigue by the end of the season. I fear Atlanta may sneak this one out, as they tend to do once a year. Kistner (12-5): Falcons again and at the perfect time. No resting starters this year. Saints beat the Falcons and punch their ticket to the playoffs. New Orleans finishes the regular season 12-5. The verdict: Saints win (12-5)

