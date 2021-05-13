Saints Wire staff picks: Games we’re most excited about in 2021

Which Saints games are you most looking forward to this season? With five prime time contests lined up and many of last year’s playoff teams ready to take on New Orleans, it’s shaping up for an exciting 2021 campaign.

So our staff at Saints Wire got together and made our picks for the games we’re most excited for in 2021. These aren’t necessarily the best matchups or the most difficult challenges, but they are each compelling in different ways. Let’s dive in:

John Sigler

Week 3 at New England Patriots. Whether it’s Cam Newton or Mac Jones under center, the Patriots figure to field one of the NFL’s most daunting squads in 2021, and the Saints get an early crack at them. Between a flood of big-money free agent additions and several prominent opt-outs returning to play heavy minutes, this Pats team is poised for a revenge tour. I’m considering this to be a prompt heat check on just how good the Saints can be this year.

Week 10 at Tennessee Titans. The Saints handled the Titans without much problem last go around, but there was one big absence: Derrick Henry. The two-time league-leading rusher missed their 2019 matchup with an injury, and I’m eager to see if the Saints can corral him after losing so many defenders this offseason -- Malcom Brown, Sheldon Rankins, Alex Anzalone, and Janoris Jenkins are all playing for other teams after helping put together one of the NFL’s most-enduring run defenses. Week 14 at New York Jets. It’s a little unconventional, right? I’m intrigued by the Jets this year. Zach Wilson has a tremendous arm for a rookie quarterback, and he’s got enough weapons to make some noise. And the Jets have collected so many former Saints (Rankins, Justin Hardee Sr.) that I’m intrigued to see whether they feel the grass is greener on the other side. Of course, we may not see much grass; if this is a snow game, it could be an instructive lesson for the Saints ahead of the postseason.

Maddy Hudak

Week 3 at New England Patriots. While the Saints have won their last two opening contests, they often saw a rocky season start – and that was under Drew Brees. New Orleans will face an early challenge in the current status quo with Aaron Rodgers, but Bill Belichick versus Sean Payton is always a chess match. New England delivered a daunting 0-2 loss to the team in 2017, and it’ll be interesting to see how each mind fares with their new quarterback, whoever they may be.

Week 7 at Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans heads to Lumen Field for likely their true test of durability following the Week 6 bye. A challenging opening schedule could make this game keenly important to their playoff hopes. It’s hard to ignore the poetic nature of this matchup – Seattle was the game that sparked Teddy Bridgewater’s 4-0 run with the Saints in 2019. The team could find itself at a point of impasse in this game; if I were to pick a week where a chaotic quarterback change takes place, Russell Wilson might be the one to shake things up. Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills. I would like my peace on seasonal holidays back, but must we continue this tradition, I’m all for adding demolished Thanksgiving tables. This just projects as a fun matchup to me; Josh Allen is a quarterback that I think Sean Payton covets. Similar to Kyle Shanahan’s perspective after their loss to the Bills last season. New Orleans has quite a few mobile quarterbacks on the schedule, but Allen could sneakily be the biggest challenge. The team will be in the late season stretch for a potential playoff push, and this will be a huge test for the defense. Similarly, the offense will need to match the dynamic Buffalo squad that includes former Saint Emmanuel Sanders.

Kade Kistner

Story continues

Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is a huge test right of the bat whether or not they run Aaron Rodgers out to start the season. Their culture of success is very similar to that of the Saints' and they have a talented team regardless of who is under center. Jameis Winston will have his first opportunity to prove himself right out the gate and how he sets the tone will be important for the rest of the season.

Week 12 vs. Buffalo Bills. The Bills on Thanksgiving is an opportune time right in the middle of the season to make a splash statement on primetime. Buffalo is a Super Bowl caliber team and if New Orleans wants to prove the same then the Bills will need to become a pelt on the wall. The Josh Allen-led Bills may just be the toughest test the Saints face all season and how they prepare, execute, and eventually respond to the result will shed light on just what type of team this version of the Saints really is.

Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys. Following up the Bills on the following Thursday after Thanksgiving is the Dallas Cowboys. Assuming they are healthy, the Cowboys *should* have one of the most potent and speed-filled offenses in the NFL. This stretch of the season is filled with playoff caliber opponents, and these two back-to-back matchups will simulate the grind and pressure of a playoff run. On its own, the Cowboys matchup is intriguing, however, coupled with the other high stakes games that surround it, this has all the makings of a make or break game written all over it.

1

1