Saints Wire Podcast: Just what could trade compensation for Sean Payton look like?

John Sigler
·1 min read

The newest episode of the Saints Wire Podcast is here, hosted as always by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) with Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr). You can subscribe for new episodes released each week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

New Orleans finally found a win and cut their losing streak short at three games, but they need to keep up the momentum in Week 6 with the Cincinnati Bengals on the prowl. Plus, speculation is swirling about a future trade sending Sean Payton to his next team, so it’s a good time to take a look at what the return may look like for the Saints. We’ve got everything you need to know for Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

