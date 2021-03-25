Saints Wire Podcast, Ep. 25: Thoughts on first wave of free agency

We’re onto Episode 25 of the Saints Wire Podcast, hosted as always by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) with Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr). You can subscribe for new episodes on Apple Podcasts or your podcast app of choice, and catch up on past episodes in the playlist embedded below.

The first big wave of free agency has crashed over the NFL, taking several big names from the Saints with it: Trey Hendrickson, Sheldon Rankins, and a number of tough salary cap cuts, too. We dug into those losses and what the expectations might be for the Saints this year and how their offseason strategy is beginning to take shape, so listen in: