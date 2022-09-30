Saints Wire Podcast: Andy Dalton is no savior, but the Saints may need him

The latest episode of the Saints Wire Podcast is live, hosted as always by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) with Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr). You can subscribe for new episodes released each week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

Today we’re reflecting on the Saints’ tough start to the 2022 season and previewing Week 4’s game in London against the Minnesota Vikings, which may feature Andy Dalton under center in relief of the injured Jameis Winston. Dalton is no season-savior for the Saints, but they may need his help anyway.

Follow the Saints Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire