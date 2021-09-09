Saints Wire fantasy football league draft analysis

This season the staff at Saints Wire wanted to include our readers in something fun. As such, we created a fantasy football league in which we included our staff (minus Maddy Hudak, boo) and 10 readers.

The draft was held on on September 8, and the results were equal parts surprising and head scratching.

We will list each starting lineup team by team in the draft order that was randomly selected ahead of the draft. Then we will give some analysis into the strategy that team employed to draft. After that, we will rank out each team’s entire draft by using a score provided by Fantasy Pros.

Let us know who you think had the best draft!

The Champ is Here, First Pick

Oct 29, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) gestures after a first down against the Chicago Bears in the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

For someone with a name like this, you better draft well. Instead of going with a consensus first pick like Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey or Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, he chose Alvin Kamara. Here is what The Champ is Here's starting linuep looks look and which round they selected each player: QB: Ryan Tanehill (10) RB: Alvin Kamara (1) RB: Gus Edwards (4) WR: A.J. Brown (3) WR: DeVonta Smith (7) TE: Darren Waller (2) FLEX: Kyle Pitts (5) D/ST: Washington (13) K: Mason Crosby (16) The Champ is Here elected to take a high end running back and tight end with his first two picks. He played it smart and waited to select a defense and kicker until after filling out his bench.

Evil Monkeys, Second Pick

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) takes the field against the New Orleans Saints before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The Saints won 34-13. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Evil Monkeys had their choice of one of the two consensus top picks after Kamara was taken first. They took advantage when they selected McCaffrey, widely seen as the top overall pick based on ADP. Let's see how the rest of their draft went. QB: Lamar Jackson (4) RB: Christian McCaffrey (1) RB: Joe Mixon (2) WR: Keenan Allen (3) WR: Chris Godwin (5) TE: Noah Fant (6) FLEX: Jerry Jeudy (7) D/ST: Colts (14) K: Younghoe Koo (15) Evil Monkeys went with the tried and true RB-RB strategy to start their draft. They also waited until the late rounds to select a defense and a kicker. Very nice strategy and draft from the number two pick.

John Sigler, Third Pick

Sep 11, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) pumps up the fans in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Our fearless leader picked third, but due to some early internet issues his first pick autodrafted. But that's okay as he still was able to snag Cook! A self proclaimed trash fantasy player, Sigler actually had a decent draft. QB: Matthew Stafford (8) RB: Dalvin Cook (1) RB: Chase Edmonds (5) WR: DK Metcalf (2) WR: CeeDee Lamb (3) TE: Jonnu Smith (10) FLEX: Julio Jones (4) D/ST: Broncos (13) K: Jason Meyers (15) For someone who claims to not be good at fantasy, Sigler had a sneaky good draft. His RB-WR strategy is admirable as was his propensity to wat take a quarterback until the run on the position started in the eighth round. We may have a catfish in our midst.

Brew Dat, Fourth Pick

Nov 24, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth pick is arguably one of my favorites to have. You still get an elite running back and when your turn comes back around in the snake there are still some top tier players available. Let's see if Brew Dat took advantage. To be fair, they were drafting on their phone while at their son's first high school football game and never missed a pick! And if you're wondering, his freshman son and his team won their first game! Good on ya. QB: Jalen Hurts (8) RB: Derrick Henry (1) RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (3) WR: Justin Jefferson (2) WR: Adam Thielen (4) TE: Logan Thomas (6) FLEX: Diontae Johnson (5) D/ST: Patriots (15) K: Greg Zuerlein (16) Brew Dat took advantage of their first two picks by taking Cook then coming around and snagging Jefferson. However, they head scratchingly took Hurts, Trey Lance AND Justin Fields. I also don't love having both WR1 and WR2 in Thielen from the Vikings. Let's see how that plays out.

Kade Kistner, Fifth Pick

Nov 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball in the third quarter against New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Oh hey, it's me! I had the fifth pick in the draft, which I was more than happy to land with. I think I had a decent draft, at least my wife Mallory (the real fantasy catfish) liked it, so that's something! Here is my starting lineup. QB: Russell Wilson (7) RB: Ezekiel Elliott (1) RB: Antonio Gibson (2) WR: Cooper Kupp (4) WR: DJ Moore (5) TE: George Kittle (3) FLEX: Odell Beckham Jr. (6) D/ST: Rams (13) K: Jason Sanders (15) I went with the RB-RB-TE strategy as that is how the board fell to me. I usually don't take a tight end until much later, but I couldn't pass on Kittle. The receiver corps took a hit, but I think I found enough value at the margins to compete.

Vicious Fishes, Sixth Pick

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) runs on the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Fishes clearly wanted to stick to their strategy and take a running back in the first round. After that, their draft got very interesting and I am genuinely curious to see how this particular roster, and how it was drafted, perform this season. QB: Josh Allen (2) RB: Nick Chubb (1) RB: Miles Sanders (3) WR: Chase Claypool (4) WR: Marquez Callaway (6) TE: Hunter Henry (8) FLEX: Myles Gaskin (5) D/ST: Ravens (7) K: Justin Tucker (13) Vicious Fishes, who's full name includes "Upstate New York" drafted their quarterback in Allen in the second round. After that, they made up for it by taking some players that have incredible upside, but who also aren't favored by the fantasy football draft gods' algorithms. High risk, high reward.

Eugene, Seventh Pick

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Eugene is a soccer fan through and through. So, when I invited him to play fantasy football I think he meant the English Premier League variety. Either way, he drafted like he knew what he was doing. Or maybe not? QB: Patrick Mahomes (2) RB: Aaron Jones (1) RB: David Montgomery (3) WR: Tyler Lockett (4) WR: Jarvis Landry (8) TE: Rob Gronkowski (6) FLEX: Raheem Mostert (7) D/ST: Buccaneers (5) K: Matt Gay (13) A quarterback, defense and tight end all in the first six rounds? He swears it worked for him last year. . .

Tina H, Eighth Pick

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore (23) in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ms. Tina, also an editor at Canal Street Chronicles, decided she wanted to come play with the big dawgs this season. Except, she had the Canal Street Chronicles staff draft at the exact same time as ours. Was she able to pay enough attention to this draft to be competitive? QB: Kyler Murray (4) RB: James Robinson (3) RB: Kareem Hunt (5) WR: DeAndre Hopkins (2) WR: Kenny Golladay (6) TE: Travis Kelce (1) FLEX: Courtland Sutton (7) D/ST: Steelers (8) K: Harrison Butker (10) Tina rounded out her starting lineup by the 10th round. She elected to go with Kelce for her first pick, which is something that I can't argue with, especially with the eighth pick. How her team will perform this season is another question.

Cheeseburger in Paradise, Ninth Pick

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Cheeseburger had a decent draft slot and made the most of it by sticking to their RB-RB strategy. They did stray a little on the running back heavy side the entire draft, but they should be well positioned for a long season. QB: Aaron Rodgers (7) RB: Jonathan Taylor (1) RB: Najee Harris (2) WR: Amari Cooper (4) WR: Tee Higgins (6) TE: Dallas Goedert (10) FLEX: Chris Carson (3) D/ST: 49ers (13) K: Tyler Bass (16) If there is one thing that defines this team it is the insane amount of depth at running back and the lack of wide receiver. As of writing, Cheeseburger is already on the phones desperately trying to make a trade. Best of luck friend.

Big Bucks, Tenth Pick

Dec 23, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Big Bucks had a very even keeled draft to start with. They took the best available players and their lineup is very balanced. Big Bucks could be one to keep an eye out for this season. QB: Tom Brady (7) RB: Chris Carson (3) RB: Josh Jacobs (4) WR: Davante Adams (1) WR: Calvin Ridley (2) TE: Zach Ertz (14) FLEX: Javonte Williams (5) D/ST: Saints (16) K: Ryan Succop (15) Big Bucks waited until the very end to take their tight end, defense and kicker. They went with the tested method of filling out their depth and running with the waiver wire when it comes to those three positions. However, the tandem of Adams and Ridley is one to be reckoned with. Old school thinking that could land them a playoff spot.

Sourav, Eleventh Pick

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Sourav joins us all the way from India, but that doesn't mean he doesn't love him so NFL and fantasy football! He had a clear cut strategy to start the draft and stuck to it by taking advantage of his close picks. QB: Dak Prescott (5) RB: Austin Ekeler (1) RB: D'Andre Swift (3) WR: Stefon Diggs (2) WR: Mike Evans (4) TE: T.J. Hockenson (6) FLEX: Brandin Cooks (7) D/ST: Bills (13) K: Brandon McManus (15) Sourav elected to fill out the majority of his starting lineup in the first seven rounds, but he was still able to secure some good depth. His first four picks in which he went RB-WR-RB-WR was a very good tactic and he was able to secure some nice pieces.

Brees Noodle Arm, Twelfth Pick

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) carries as he is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

With the final pick is Brees Noodle Arm, or as we will call him - Noodle Arm. Having the last pick is tough but the back-to-back picks help alleviate the disadvantage. Did Noodle Arm do enough to be competitive? QB: Juston Herbert (7) RB: Saquon Barkley (1) RB: AJ Dillon (10) WR: Tyreek Hill (2) WR: Allen Robinson II (3) TE: Mark Andrews (5) FLEX: Robert Woods (4) D/ST: Vikings (15) K: Graham Gano (16) Noodle Arm had a very nice start to the draft and was able to pick up some top tier guys. The glaring hole is they didn't take their RB2 until the 10th round. That could be a mistake considering how valuable the running back position is in fantasy.

Fantasy Pros Draft Ranks

After the draft was complete we put the results into Fantasy Pros Draft Analyzer. They ranked out each team by giving them a score. Here is how Fantasy Pros views our draft. do you agree?

Kade Kistner - 1161 points Evil Monkeys- 1150 points Sourav- 1086 points Noodle Arm- 1076 points Big Bucks- 1056 points Cheeseburger- 1038 points Brew Dat- 1034 points John Sigler - 1030 points The Champ is Here - 1000 points Tina H - 837 points Eugene - 796 points Vicious Fishes - 689 points

The ranks are pretty tight until they fall off after the eighth spot. However, the league isn't won in the preseason and anything can happen. Best of luck to all of our teams! Stay tuned as Saints Wire will breakdown each matchup every week and keep you up to date with our standings!

