Saints Wire fantasy football league Week 1 update

Week 1 of the NFL season has come and gone and that means we here at Saints Wire get to give you an update on our reader’s fantasy football league! We will break down each matchup, the studs, the duds, and more. If you need a refresher on who is who, please take a look here at our fantasy football league primer.

Let us know what you think after the Week 1 results!

Kade Kistner vs. John Sigler

Sep 8, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Well, we came right out the gate with a Saints Wire heavy hitter matchup. Myself and managing editor John Sigler duked it out in Week 1. If we are being completely honest here, I thought I was going to blow Sigler out of the water. Sigler did keep it close and gave me a run for my money. It all came down to the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears. Sigler had the slight lead heading into the evening and had Matthew Stafford left to play. Meanwhile, I had the Rams defense and Cooper Kupp left to go and they showed out. Sigler's decision to start Julio Jones in the flex spot over Robby Anderson cost him. Final Score: Kistner 133.46 Sigler: 125.44

Evil Monkeys vs. Big Bucks

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (22) takes the field against the New Orleans Saints before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. The Saints won 34-13. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

This was another good matchup for Week 1 as Evil Monkeys was ranked first and Big Bucks fifth in our preseason rankings. However, it was never really in doubt as Evil Monkeys players showed up. Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and Chris Godwin all had fantastic days on Sunday. Big Bucks has a good team, but their wide recieving corps will need to step up, and they should. Both Devante Adams and Calvin Ridley both had lackluster performances. They should rebound as the season moves forward. Final Score: Evil Monkeys: 143.6 Bad Bucks: 113.86

Noodle Arm vs. Cheeseburger

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This was one of the more closely contested matchups of the week, which is unsurprising as Noodle Arm was ranked fourth in our preseason rankings while Cheeseburger was sixth. Due to a 1.32 point performance by Aaron Rodgers (shoutout Saints defense) Cheeseburger narrowly pulled out the win. A strong performance by Amari Cooper (38.9 points) helped power Cheeseburger to the victory. Noodle Arm on the other hand got no help from their starting running backs this week as Saquon Barkley and Damien Harris combined for just 15.4 points. Better luck next week. Final Score: Cheeseburger: 124.42 Noodle Arm: 118.48

Eugene vs. Sourav

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws the ball during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

This was easily the matchup of the week. As much ribbing I gave to Eugene in the post-draft article, he really stepped up. But, it was not enough. In a matchup that saw both teams have incredible performances by their wide reveivers, quarterbacks, and tight ends, there was only .04 points of seperation between the two. If it weren't for an injury to Raheem Mostert and a poor performance by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, Eugene might've just won this week. Instead, Sourav was the victor. It is worth noting, that these two teams scored the second and third most amount of points in the league this week. tough luck for Eugene. Final Score: Sourav: 141.72 Eugene: 141.68

Tina H. vs. Brew Dat

Nov 29, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

This was the biggest blowout of the week, surprsingly so. Brew Dat had a "better" team heading into the season, but it's hard to win when you faceoff against the top scoring team in the league that week. Congrats to Tina H. for her 146.76 performance this week that was propelled by the performnce of Arizona Cardinals duo Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Brew Dat will need more from his core running backs and receivers if he hopes to compete in the coming weeks. Final Score: Tina H: 146.76 Brew Dat: 115.3

Vicious Fishes vs. The Champ is Here

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reacts after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The very confident The Champ is Here got their first win in a season they believe will end with them on the top. It's easy to do when you play against the team with the worst performance of the week (no offense Fishes). Vicious Fishes got very little help help up and down their roster that saw Nick Chubb as their lone bright spot. However, they do have a roster that can compete, so better luck next week! The Champ is Here had fantastic performances from Jamaal Williams, Alvin Kamara and Darren Waller that helped propel them to the win. Nice job! Final Score: The Champ is Here: 128.88 Vicious Fishes: 103.5

Week 2 Matchups

We have some great matchups heading into Week 2 that should shake up the standings, here they are:

Kade Kistner vs. Evil Monkeys

Big Bucks vs. Noodle Arms

John Sigler vs. Cheeseburger

Tina H. vs. Eugene

Sourav vs. Vicious Fishes

Brew Dat vs. The Champ is Here

