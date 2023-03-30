Saints win total for 2023 set at 9.5, best in the NFC South

How many games do you see the New Orleans Saints winning in 2023? Draft Kings Sportsbook has set win totals for every NFL team, with the Saints over/under established at 9.5. So if you took the over at odds of +105, a $100 wager could turn into a $205 payout (a $105 profit), while the same bet on the under at odds of -125 returns $180 (a profit of $80).

The Saints are coming off of 7- and 9-win seasons the last two years, so it’s understandable that oddsmakers aren’t too bullish on them given the state of the team. Dennis Allen is still their head coach and Pete Carmichael is still running their offense, even if they both have more faith in Derek Carr at quarterback than the passers who have started games as of late.

But the Saints do have the best win total around the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are both set at 7.5, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just behind at 6.5. That illustrates the window the Saints currently have to run away with the division, but things may change if whichever quarterback Carolina drafts first overall hits the ground running.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire