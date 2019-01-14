Saints win sets up gumbo date between Marcus Peters, Sean Payton

In Week 9, New Orleans beat the Los Angeles Rams in a critical game that ended up determining that the Saints will host next Sunday’s rematch in the NFC championship game.

It also led to one of the best player quotes of the NFL season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saints receiver Michael Thomas torched Rams cornerback Marcus Peters that day for 211 yards including the 72-yard game-winning touchdown that led to a flip-phone celebration and the first loss of the season for the Rams.

Payton ‘liked’ Peters covering Thomas

Peters shadowed Thomas all game, and Saints coach Sean Payton was just fine with that considering the result and his post-game comments.

“They were going to travel Marcus to him, and that was fine by us,” Payton told reporters. “We thought we really liked that matchup — a lot.”

Peters retorts with gumbo invitation

Word of Payton’s comments traveled back to Peters, who delivered this gem that’s still funny two months later, clearly not cool with Payton calling him out by name.

.@MarcusPeters vs. @SeanPayton (Part 2) A Super Bowl berth 🏆 and a bowl of gumbo on the line 🍲! Sunday, January 20, 2019 @ 12:05pm pst #HomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/qNXT4oduDT — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 14, 2019





Story continues

“Tell Sean Payton, keep talking that s—, we gonna see him soon. You feel me? Yeah,” Peters said. “Cause I like what he was saying on the sideline too. Tell him he can keep talking that s—. And I hope he sees me soon. You feel me? Then we’re gonna have a good little, nice little bowl of gumbo together.”

Saints-Rams, Part II

Well. Here we are. It’s gumbo time.

Next week’s matchup is a doozy, the NFC championship game neutral football fans have been pining for. With a pair of high-octane offenses taking the field, it could resemble the 45-35 result we saw in November.

How the Rams cover Thomas, who just roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for 171 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s playoff win, will be one of the biggest on-field storylines of the game.

Michael Thomas was running past and away from Marcus Peters during most of their November matchup. (Getty)

Talib should be back for rematch

Aqib Talib, who lines up opposite of Peters, was injured during the Saints’ regular-season win. He’s back in the lineup, and could lead the Rams to provide some different looks on Thomas than they did in November.

Regardless of who is on him or if Peters and Talib share the coverage duties, Thomas will be a difficult matchup. No matter how good they are, Thomas has demonstrated he can get the best of high-profile matchups.

Either way, it should provide plenty of entertainment. Especially if Peters broaches his gumbo proposal on the field.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Robinson: Tough questions ahead for Cowboys in the offseason

• Brown: Rams winning the heart of Los Angeles

• Report: Gronk will consider retirement after the season

• Report: Sarkisian heading to Alabama, passing over NFL

