How Saints win over Buccaneers propels Dennis Allen into 2022 head coaching candidacy, shakes up MVP race

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the New Orleans Saints 9-0 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen took over head coaching duties from an absent Sean Payton and may have given himself a second chance at becoming a head coach in the future. On the other side of the ball, a stagnant Tom Brady performance may have altered the MVP race with only three weeks to go in the regular season.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Tom Brady clearly pissed, OK.

CHARLES ROBINSON: You and I just watched Sunday Night Football. This game, look, Tom Brady. New Orleans Saints win 9-0 over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dennis Allen, there's no Sean Payton. No problem. Dennis Allen, defensive coordinator, takes over. He's kind of been kryptonite for Tom Brady. Tom Brady destroys a Microsoft tablet at the end of the game.

And all I know is somewhere Antonio Brown and his fake vaccine card that doesn't even matter anymore was sitting at home, and he was like, Charles said I was holding all the cards when this started, but now I'm dealing too. Because guess what? Guess who needs AB? The Buccaneers need AB after this one.

FRANK SCHWAB: They do. They do. First real quick, because I think this deserves mention before we get into the Buccaneers. I was asked recently, like, who are the NFL [INAUDIBLE] coaching candidates? Name a couple of guys. And I'm sitting here watching Sunday Night Football going, Dennis Allen might shoot to the top of the list now.

I mean, this was-- if you're in the market for a head coach and you watch a guy who Sean Payton can't go on that trip, a future Hall of Fame coach, Sean Payton, championship coach. Dennis Allen takes over and once again shuts down Tom Brady. I mean, the Saints kind of having their way with Tom Brady, it doesn't really matter because they won in the playoffs last year, the Bucs won in the playoffs last year. So that wipes out a lot of it.

But in four regular season games between the Saints and the Brady Buccaneers, the Saints have won them all. They've shut down Brady in every single one. They've made life really difficult on him. That reflects really well on Dennis Allen. And I thought this win reflected really well on Dennis Allen.

And now you start looking at his past. It's like, well, you know, he was-- yeah, he got a shot with the Raiders, but it's the Raiders. Like, they're dysfunctional. Maybe he deserves another shot now. So I thought the biggest winner today, tonight, whatever, Dennis Allen. I think he shoots way, way up that board of here are your head coaching candidates going into the offseason.

Now with Tampa, you know, it's easy to just say, well, yeah, they were without Godwin, they were without Evans. They were struggling before this. And look, whatever, I don't think that this means the Buccaneers can't win a championship, or they're screwed, or anything like that.

But it was a little troubling to watch them pre-Godwin, when that knee looked really bad. I know he was running around on the sidelines, but I'm still a little skeptical that he's just going to pop right back because that looked really ugly. Evans goes down. Fournette goes down.

And now you're right. Like, all of a sudden, it's good that they leaked out that, hey, we're going to take-- or we're going to take Antonio Brown back because now they need Antonio Brown. They need him. Like, they-- as bad as that is for them, but it's just, it's a damaging loss for them because basically the Packers are the number one seed now.

They're looking at the remaining schedule. It's over. Like, the Packers are going to be the number one seed. Really, really bad loss for the Bucs in more ways than one.

CHARLES ROBINSON: If they're not in contention for that number one seed down the stretch, all I would worry about is, get Mike Evans hamstring better, get Chris Godwin's knee better. Don't worry about-- screw it at this point. Like, you're going to end up going through Lambeau no matter what at this point, and it kind of looks that way, it feels that way for Green Bay.

Interesting, though too. This is going to-- I think this game to me that factors in MVP voting. Like, it does.

FRANK SCHWAB: I was going to ask you that. Yeah, I mean, all of a sudden, you look at today and it's like, well, Rodgers, three touchdowns, no interceptions. He's sitting at 30 to 4 for the year, touchdown interception ratio. Brady throws up a shutout loss. Like, how does it affect your opinion of it?

CHARLES ROBINSON: Listen, Rodgers hasn't lost the game he needed. Like, right now, Rodgers wins every single game they need, right? You could say how close it was, maybe mistakes by other team. Doesn't matter to me.

Like, this to me kind of feels like it went with Rodgers last year where I was on Mahomes for a really long time, kind of on Brady for a really long time. Jonathan Taylor going to have to factor him. Honestly, there's no way of getting around that.

But I think, you know, this feels like Rodgers really picked up steam as the season went along. And you're like, can't deny it. Like, this guy is winning in big spots. He's almost perfect. His numbers were bigger last year, but still kind of like, yeah, I don't know. This looks to me like the guy who's really starting to rise to the top.