Saints can win at Mile High Stadium for the first time since 1994

The NFL’s scheduling system means some teams face each other only rarely, which is illustrated well by the few meetings between the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos. The two squads have played against one another just 11 times since their first game in 1970, with the Broncos owning a 9-2 all-time record.

But that doesn’t have anything to do with their upcoming matchup in Week 12. With Taysom Hill quarterbacking the Saints and underwhelming Broncos starter Drew Lock spiraling on the other side, the Saints have their best opportunity to win at Mile High Stadium for the first time since 1984.

That was a too-close 30-28 victory powered by 343 passing yards from Jim Everett, who threw 3 touchdown passes (2 of them to wide receiver Torrance Small, who also accounted for 200 receiving yards). Defensive backs Carl Lee and Vinnie Clark intercepted Broncos quarterback Hugh Millen 3 times (twice for Lee, his final year in the NFL), and the Saints pass rush racked up 4 sacks (with forever-underrated defensive end Wayne Martin getting home twice on his own).

Ironically, this was the final game current Broncos head coach Vic Fangio worked as Saints linebackers coach — he was hired as Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator months later, bringing Dome Patrol star Sam Mills with him as founding members of the new NFL franchise. Mills was recently named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fourth time.

It could take another big day from the Saints defenders to escape with a win this Sunday. They were up to the task against the Atlanta Falcons in Taysom Hill’s first start, sacking Matt Ryan 8 times while picking him off twice, and shutting down the Falcons run game. The Broncos will be hoping to keep pressure off Lock against a tenacious Saints defensive line, so expect them to challenge New Orleans often on the ground after Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay combined for 31 carries and 166 rushing yards (plus 2 touchdown runs) a week ago against a good Miami Dolphins defense.