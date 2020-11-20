Drew Brees placed on IR, will miss at least three weeks

Whoever starts at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday should get more than one week to prove themselves. The Saints will be without usual starter Drew Brees for at least three weeks after placing Brees on Injured Reserve on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brees was removed from the team’s Week 10 game due to fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Brees was initially expected to miss just two weeks due to those injuries, but the team decided to give Brees more time to recover.

In nine games, Brees has thrown for 2,196 yards, with 18 touchdowns against 3 interceptions. He’s led the Saints to a 7-2 record.

Sean Payton mum on who will replace Drew Brees at quarterback

With Brees sidelined, head coach Sean Payton isn’t ready to reveal who will start at quarterback for the Saints. Reports emerged Friday that Taysom Hill — not Jameis Winston — could start the team’s Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Payton didn’t deny that report, but told reporters he hadn’t announced a starter yet.

That news comes as a surprise considering Winston’s lengthy history as a starter. Winston — who was selected No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 — has started 70 games over his six-year career.

Hill has made 13 starts in his career, though has never been used as a full-time quarterback. He’s only attempted 18 passes in his four seasons in the NFL.

Despite that, Payton remains enamored with Hill, giving him a handful of snaps per game to show off his skills. If Hill gets the start against the Falcons on Sunday, it would be his first extended stretch of playing time as a quarterback.

Though Hill’s playing time has been limited over his career, the Saints liked him enough to give Hill a $21 million extension in April.

It’s assumed Brees will reclaim his role as the team’s starter once he’s healthy enough to return.

