Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas Benched After Physical Altercation With Teammates

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was listed as inactive ahead of his team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, and thanks to some intrepid reporting from—you guessed it—Adam Schefter, we now know why.

According to Schefter, Thomas had an "altercation with a teammate" during a recent practice, which resulted in his benching.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend, per league sources. Saints now disciplining Thomas by sitting him Monday night, when he was being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Shortly after the initial news broke, some pretty stunning details emerged with Schefter reporting that the teammate in question was safety Malcolm Jenkins. According to the report, Thomas initiated the altercation after Jenkins called him a "slant boy." The diss is a clear reference to Thomas' reputation as predominantly a slant runner. Thomas' detractors often criticize the wideout for relying too heavily on the popular route, an opinion that appears to have struck a nerve with Thomas.

#Saints WR Michael Thomas reportedly started the altercation with teammate Malcolm Jenkins after Jenkins referred to Thomas as “slant boy” during practice this weekend, per @AdamSchefter. Wild story coming out of New Orleans. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdale) October 11, 2020

Ultimately, it was Chauncey Gardner-Johnson who was punched in the incident, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice, per sources. That’s why Thomas was ruled out for Monday’s game against the #Chargers for what the club is calling team discipline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2020

While more information about the seemingly ugly situation is scarce, something tells us more details will emerge before the day is done. Stay tuned.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok