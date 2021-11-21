Saints wearing white jerseys, white pants in Week 11 vs. Eagles

No uniform combination has seen a higher winning percentage for the New Orleans Saints in the Sean Payton era than what they’ll be wearing in Sunday’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles. They’ve gone 8-2 since introducing white pants to match their white away jerseys in 2019, a better record (.800) than any other look. Hopefully it helps out this week.

But there are many, many, many more variables that actually factor into how games are decided. And the Saints missing half a dozen starters on offense is sure to be a problem. So too is the threat of a Jalen Hurts- and Miles Sanders-led Eagles offense that shredded their defense last year, and that was without adding star rookie wideout DeVonta Smith. New Orleans has its work cut out for them.

For the curious, here is the record the team has achieved in every uniform combo dating back to Payton’s hire in 2006:

White jerseys, white pants: 8-2 (.800) “Color Rush” alternates: 9-3 (.750) “Black and Gold” throwbacks: 2-1 (.667) Black jerseys, gold pants: 23-14 (.622) White jerseys, black pants: 42-26 (.618) Black jerseys, black pants: 46-32 (.590) White jerseys, gold pants: 33-24 (.579)

