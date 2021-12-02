Saints wearing ‘Color Rush’ alternate uniforms again vs. Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints might not have the tools to put up a great fight against the Dallas Cowboys with so many star players out with injuries, but at least they’ll look great in their finest uniform combo. The Saints will wear their “Color Rush” alternates again for Thursday night’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys after dusting them off a week ago in their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills.

And this is probably the last time we’ll see the “Color Rush” jerseys in 2021. Teams are allowed to wear alternate uniforms just three times each season, and the Saints previously used them in their Halloween win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So this is the third and final game in which they could be used.

For the curious, here is the win percentage the Saints have achieved in each of their different uniform combos since Sean Payton was hired to coach the team in 2006:

White jerseys, white pants: 8-3 (.727) “Color Rush” alternates: 9-4 (.692) Black jerseys, gold pants: 23-14 (.622) White jerseys, black pants: 42-26 (.618) Black jerseys, black pants: 46-32 (.590) White jerseys, gold pants: 33-24 (.579)

List