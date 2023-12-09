Saints will wear throwback uniforms for Week 14 game vs. Panthers

This is cool: the New Orleans Saints will be breaking out their black and gold throwback uniforms for Week 14’s game with the Carolina Panthers, dusting them off for the second time in as many years (they were used in last season’s Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Rams after going on a long hiatus).

The Saints are 3-1 in these throwback kits dating back to 2006, with the only loss coming in a 2016 defeat to the Detroit Lions. They have the best win percentage (.750) in the old-school throwbacks, modeled after the team’s uniforms from the inaugural 1967 season jerseys and pants, of any uniform combo in the modern ear of Saints football.

Here’s how the Saints’ winning percentage in different uniforms compare sine 2006, if you’re curious (not including the controversial gold jerseys used in a loss back in 2003):

"Black and Gold" throwbacks

Record: .750 (3-1)

White jerseys, white pants

Record: .706 (12-5)

White jerseys, black pants

Record: .597 (43-29)

White jerseys, gold pants

Record: .597 (37-25)

Black jerseys, gold pants

Record: .585 (24-17)

Black jerseys, black pants

Record: .584 (52-37)

"Color Rush" alternates

Record: .529 (9-8)

Black jerseys, white pants

Record: .000 (0-1)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire