Saints want offensive coordinator interviews with Dan Pitcher, Zac Robinson

The Saints have started to compile a list of candidates for their offensive coordinator opening.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the team will interview Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher for the job. Underhill reports that they have also requested an interview with Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson.

Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016 and he's been in his current role since 2020. Robinson was hired as the Rams' assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and has held his current titles for the last two seasons.

There was talk of former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden joining Dennis Allen's staff before offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael was fired, but General Manager Mickey Loomis declined to discuss any specific candidates for the position during a Wednesday press conference.