Saints want Drew Brees back for as long as he wants to play

Drew Brees‘ future is as uncertain as it has been since perhaps 2006 when he was a free agent coming off shoulder surgery and searching for a new home. The Saints have made it clear, though, that they want the quarterback as part of their team as long as he wants to keep playing.

“No different than it’s been the last few years,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.

Brees, though, becomes a free agent in March, and he turned 41 last week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brees showed in 2019 he still has what it takes and would have a robust market if he chose to enter free agency. He missed five games with a thumb injury but in 11 games completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.

“It’s easy to take him for granted. Yet, I don’t take him for granted,” Loomis said. “Look, if any of us are surprised at what he does, then we’re just not very smart.”

The Saints currently do not have a quarterback under contract for 2020 with Taysom Hill and Teddy Bridgewater also scheduled to become free agents.

There is little doubt Brees would command huge interest from the networks if he decided to become a TV analyst. Thus, Brees first has to decide what he wants to do.

The Saints know who they want for their quarterback if Brees wants to keep playing.