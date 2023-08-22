Saints waive veteran wide receiver Bryan Edwards

This was expected after a rough preseason game: the New Orleans Saints waived veteran wide receiver Bryan Edwards before Tuesday’s practice session, not long after a rough outing from him in their preseason game with the Los Angeles Chargers. News of Edwards’ release was reported on the daily NFL transactions wire.

Edwards was twice fouled for illegal pick plays that wiped out would-be touchdown receptions by wideouts Shaq Davis and Jontre Kirklin, leading to a short 33-yard field goal on the possession. That’s inexcusable for someone with Edwards’ NFL experience.

He signed with the Saints on the veteran minimum, so this move leaves little to no salary cap impact on New Orleans. It was worth bringing Edwards in to see if he could reestablish the connection he had with Derek Carr on the Raiders, but an inconsistent summer ended with too many negative moments on a big stage. Best of luck to him in his next stop in pro football.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire