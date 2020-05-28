The Saints waived receiver Tim White on Thursday to make room for offensive guard James Hurst, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

White, 25, spent time on the Saints’ practice squad late last season.

He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. White spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

In 2018, White was on and off the Ravens’ roster. He played three games, catching one pass for 14 yards.

He also averaged 8.3 yards on nine punt returns and 22.5 yards on six kickoff returns.

White played two snaps on offense and 46 on special teams in 2018, his only career action.

Saints waive Tim White to get James Hurst on roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk