The Saints announced their acquisition of running back Ty Montgomery, and cut the cord on a previous multi-position project.

In announcing Montgomery’s signing, the Saints announced the release of tight end Mitchell Loewen.

Loewen signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2016, and other than an offseason stint with the Lions in 2019, has been with the Saints otherwise.

He was initially a defensive end, but made the switch to tight end. He played in one game last year for the Saints, and spent the rest of the year on the practice squad.

Saints waive tight end Mitchell Loewen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk