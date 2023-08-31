Saints waive rookie RB Ellis Merriweather from their practice squad

It’s been a tough week for Ellis Merriweather. The rookie running back was waived twice in three days by the New Orleans Saints, with NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reporting that he was let go from the Saints practice squad on Thursday.

Merriweather first signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of UMass earlier this year, and he competed hard throughout training camp and the Saints preseason games. Unfortunately, the team chose to go in another direction.

His departure opens a spot on the practice squad for one of two veteran running backs who reportedly signed with the team: Tony Jones Jr. (who has been in New Orleans before) and Jordan Mims (another rookie, who played with Saints backup quarterback Jake Haener at Fresno State). The Saints will continue to put the finishing touches on their depth chart in the days ahead, so this may not be the end of Merriweather’s time in New Orleans. Stay tuned for updates.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire