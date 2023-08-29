Saints waive preseason standout DE Niko Lalos, a top practice squad candidate

Niko Lalos has been waived by the Saints, per source — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) August 29, 2023

A season in the XFL was good for Niko Lalos. He used the opportunity to develop his craft and pick up some new tricks, which he used to bag a couple of sacks in the New Orleans Saints’ preseason. But it wasn’t enough for him to make it through roster cuts. NewOrleans.Football’s Brooke Kirchhofer reports that the Saints have waived Lalos, making him a top candidate to return on their practice squad. That’s where he was for much of last season.

Assuming he clears waivers, anyway. It’s possible another team may pick him up. The Saints had too many established players and young draft picks on their depth chart at defensive end to make room for Lalos; with Cameron Jordan starting on one side while Carl Granderson and Payton Turner split reps on the other, there aren’t many snaps to go around for Tanoh Kpassagnon and Isaiah Foskey.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire