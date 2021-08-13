Saints waive LB Quentin Poling with injury, re-sign DB Lawrence Woods

The New Orleans Saints filed several roster moves on Friday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire: the release of cornerback Keith Washington from injured reserve, the waiving of linebacker Quentin Poling, and the re-signing of defensive back Lawrence Woods. We already broke down Washington’s departure here, but here’s what you need to know about the other news.

Poling, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, was signed following minicamps back in May but struggled to stand out at a crowded position group in training camp. Between several high draft picks (Pete Werner and Zack Baun) and practice squad projects (Andrew Howell and Chase Hansen), the return of Kwon Alexander to join veterans Demario Davis and Kaden Elliss created a morass that Poling couldn’t escape. He should revert to injured reserve after clearing waivers, though he may receive an injury settlement like Washington (as could wide receiver Jalen McCleskey).

As for Woods: the rookie out of Truman State was waived after the first week of training camp, but Patrick Robinson’s surprise retirement opened a spot in the rotation, so he’s returned to New Orleans. He’s still a longshot to make the team but he’ll have opportunities to make an impact on special teams, where he’s impressed as a returner at the college level with multiple kicks returned for touchdowns. It’s a slim chance, but he does have a chance.